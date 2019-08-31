TYLER, Texas — Tyler Junior College’s budget will benefit from new academic performance incentives passed in the most recent legislative session, school officials said.

The TJC Board of Trustees voted to approve a $96 million budget and keep a tax rate of 19.9926 cents per $100 of valuation during its regular meeting on Thursday.

Thanks to changes from Senate Bill 25, co-sponsored by Rep. Matt Schaefer, R-Tyler, the college will see a $2.6 million increase in state funding over the next two years.

