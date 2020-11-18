Tyler Junior College campus police officer involved in shooting

The shooting occurred at South Baxter Avenue and East Lake Street.

TYLER, Texas — According to an official message from Tyler Junior College (TJC), a TJC campus police officer was involved in a shooting with a suspect who was armed with a weapon.

TJC says the officer was responding to a situation where a TJC employee was being threatened.

According to the Tyler Police Department, police were called to the campus around 10:40 a.m. in reference to an aggravated assault in progress.

