TYLER, Texas — Since 1956, Wise Auditorium has been the home for performing arts at Tyler Junior College. Not only was the auditorium for TJC students but also for local high school students and other groups in the community.

A completely different look is underway for the Wise Auditorium in 2021. The performing center will reopen as part of the Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center.

Tyler Junior College officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday morning for the transformed performing arts center.

"The heart of it is a whole new stage. We're adding 2,000 square feet performing space to the stage. All new technology including lighting and theater rigging system," Institutional Advancement Vice President Mitch Andrews said.

The ones most excited about the changes are the teachers.

"Those of us that direct shows have been working in this facility for a long time putting on awesome shows," TJC music professor Andrea Trent said. "Now we get the opportunity to have a new facility, all new equipment."

In addition to new equipment, there will be new dressing rooms, rehearsal studios, and a new main lobby and more.

Even though the transformed center is still in the works, students and faculty are glad they will no longer have to deal with the issues pertaining to Wise auditorium.

One of those problems was the lighting. While at the auditorium, CBS19 reporter tried adjusting their camera to account for low light and even tried to use a light of their own, yet it was still incredibly dark.

Despite the problems, a sophomore at TJC, Jaylon Crump, says he takes with him the great memories at Wise.

"New students are going to have the chance to perform in it and have the same opportunities that I had performing in the old wise," Crump said. "That will be really cool, they'll be able to do bigger and better things throughout the year."