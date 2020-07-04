TYLER, Texas — According to federal data, about 14 percent of households do not have access to Internet. To combat this, TJC will provide free hot spot access in their parking lots.

This allows students who do not have good internet access to come to campus and stay in their cars to complete online coursework without entering a building.

This service will be available in parking lots: S4, F3, F4 and F5 (near Rogers Student Center and Genecov).

More information on what TJC is doing to combat the Coronavirus can be found at their COVID-19 Information Center.