Tyler Junior College recognizes summer 2020 graduates

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Junior College recognized 441 summer graduates during a three-day series of very personal “micro-graduation style” ceremonies created to allow the students to celebrate their achievement and walk the stage while still maintaining health and safety guidelines.

TJC traditionally holds grand-scale ceremonies several times a year, and college officials had originally hoped that delaying May commencement until August would allow for a more traditional ceremony to be held.

The alternative solution became a series of 24 intimate, abbreviated ceremonies, held Wednesday through Friday, with attendance limited to 20 graduates each at designated appointment times.