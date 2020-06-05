TYLER, Texas — Tyler Junior College is celebrating their 2020 graduates with a victory lap around the campus.

On Friday at 12 p.m., TJC will be hosting a drive-thru celebration for the dedicated graduates who completed their degree despite unprecedented adversity.

Students will set up in the S-8 parking lot, drive down Lake Street to Baxter Avenue and then go south on Baxter Avenue to Fifth Street.

Appropriate physical distancing will be in place for those wishing to congratulate the graduates from afar.