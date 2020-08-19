Tyler Legacy High School announces positive case of COVID-19

The individual is quarantined at home.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Legacy High School notified parents and guardians of a positive case of COVID-19 on campus Wednesday afternoon.

According to the school, the person was identified at the start of the school day and was removed from campus immediately.

Th district says no direct exposure to others on campus has been identified. Students and/or staff members that this individual might have been in close contact with have been isolated.

The individual is quarantined at home. They will be off campus for a minimum of 10 days, and will only be able to return if symptoms improve and fever free for 24 hours.

"Per the guidelines, we are applying stricter social distancing for these classes and ensuring that they are not in contact with the rest of the students," the district stated. "Should there be evidence of a fever or flu-like symptoms in any of these individuals, we will act per our COVID-19 protocols and communicate with our families immediately."