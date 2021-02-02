Tyler Legacy student named Texas All-State musician

Noah Nunez, Red Raider band member, receives top honors from the Texas Music Education Association.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Legacy student, Noah Nunez, was named a Texas All-State Musician by the Texas Music Education Association.

"Honestly it means everything," Nunez said. "This is something I've wanted for a really long time and it really takes a lot of work."

According to Tyler ISD, only the top 3% of those that applied received this honor.

“Being an All-State player is a goal I’ve had since middle school, and the feeling of finally achieving this is indescribable,” Noah said. “I will be forever grateful for this gift.”

According to the district, Nunez was selected for the honor through a competitive process that began last fall and included District, Region, and Area levels.

“Noah is an incredible student, musician, and person,” Legacy Director of Bands Sam Labordus said. “To be selected as an All-State student is one of the highest honors a high school musician can achieve, and to do this during so much adversity is inspiring. We are incredibly proud of all of Noah’s accomplishments, and we cannot wait to see what is next for him.”

Nunez says he spent many nights rehearsing at home alone.

"This year was little different," he said. "We didn't get a lot of one-on-one help. It was a lot of self-taught stuff. I did have a few music lessons on Zoom with my music teacher, other than that I haven't had a lot of one-on-one."

According to TISD, TMEA sponsors the Texas All-State audition process to promote students’ dedication to their musical knowledge and skill and to encourage educators to support their students in this development. More than 50,000 students from around the state initially entered the audition process and 1,860 students have been selected for 2021.