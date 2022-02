The February STEAM class focused on “Women in Space” and space-related careers in general that kids can aspire toward.

TYLER, Texas — Children and their parents on Saturday gathered at the Tyler Public Library for a STEAM event featuring “Women in Space.”

The monthly STEAM events began in January as a way to reintroduce STEAM programming to the community following COVID-19.

