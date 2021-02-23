City of Tyler lifts boil water notice

If you have questions concerning this matter, customers experiencing water loss should contact the Water Service Center at (903) 531-1285.

TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler has lifted its boil water notice that was originally implemented on Feb. 17.

On that day, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) required the City of Tyler (PWS 2120004) public water system to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, that due to conditions that occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The city says the public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Tuesday

If you have questions concerning this matter, customers experiencing water loss should contact the Water Service Center at (903) 531-1285 during regular business hours and the Golden Road Water Treatment Plant at (903) 597-6541 after-hours and on weekends. We ask for your patience as call volumes continue to be high.

If you are still experiencing water issues due to the winter storm, please notify the city by filling out this short form.

