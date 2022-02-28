Local literacy council member heading to national conference

One member in each affiliate is eligible for the scholarship to attend the International Conference on Fundraising.

TYLER, Texas — A scholarship has been awarded to an East Texas nonprofit employee to attend the world’s largest fundraising conference this spring in Las Vegas.

Bailey Crawford, director of community engagement with the Literacy Council of Tyler, has been selected for the Chamberlain scholarship from the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP).

Crawford will represent the East Texas chapter of AFP. One member in each affiliate is eligible for the scholarship to attend the International Conference on Fundraising.