O'Rourke spent time concentrating on immigration, healthcare, education, a number of social issues and the importance of voting. O'Rourke says Texas has the worst case of gerrymandering in the country, resulting in low voter turnouts.

"People. based on their race and their ethnicity, have been drawn out a Congressional district, a reason to vote, and therefore our democracy," O'Rourke said.

O'Rourke also spent time saying his campaign is focusing on unifying Texas and the country.

"We are coming together, not against anyone, not against another political party, not against anything at all, but for the United States of America."

During his speech in Tyler, O'Rourke says America needed to avoid getting involved in another foreign conflict and bring the soldiers stationed overseas in Afghanistan among other countries.

"Not only must we not start another war," O'Rourke said, "but we must end the war we are in today and bring these service members back home to their families, communities and country."

Sen. Ted Cruz held his first East Texas event of the day in Tyler at Sharon Shriner's Hall. He had already held a campaign event in Arlington earlier in the day.

The event started just before 4 p.m. with a speech by State Rep. Matt Schaefer. Cruz took the stage shortly before 5 p.m. and spoke for about half an hour before he departed for his even in Longview.

