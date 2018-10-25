TYLER — The contentious U.S. Senate race between Sen. Ted Cruz and Beto O'Rourke comes to East Texas Thursday with both candidates holding rallies.
Beto O'Rourke appeared at the Longview Community Center just before 12:30. His speech lasted for about 20 minutes.
O'Rourke held his second event at the Liberty Mission Baptist Church in Tyler. He spoke shortly after 2:10 and spoke for abut 20 minutes.
O'Rourke spent time concentrating on immigration, healthcare, education, a number of social issues and the importance of voting. O'Rourke says Texas has the worst case of gerrymandering in the country, resulting in low voter turnouts.
"People. based on their race and their ethnicity, have been drawn out a Congressional district, a reason to vote, and therefore our democracy," O'Rourke said.
O'Rourke also spent time saying his campaign is focusing on unifying Texas and the country.
"We are coming together, not against anyone, not against another political party, not against anything at all, but for the United States of America."
During his speech in Tyler, O'Rourke says America needed to avoid getting involved in another foreign conflict and bring the soldiers stationed overseas in Afghanistan among other countries.
"Not only must we not start another war," O'Rourke said, "but we must end the war we are in today and bring these service members back home to their families, communities and country."
Sen. Ted Cruz held his first East Texas event of the day in Tyler at Sharon Shriner's Hall. He had already held a campaign event in Arlington earlier in the day.
The event started just before 4 p.m. with a speech by State Rep. Matt Schaefer. Cruz took the stage shortly before 5 p.m. and spoke for about half an hour before he departed for his even in Longview.
Sen. Cruz closed out the day with an event at the Longview Exhibit Center. The event began at roughly 6:45 p.m. with Cruz taking the stage shortly after 7 p.m. That speech also lasted for about 30 minutes.
Cruz spent much of his time comparing his platform and record with O'Rourke's on immigration, energy, healthcare, the size of government and the Second Amendment.
"On the Second Amendment: I'm for it, he's against it. In fact, tweeted out, to the world, how proud he is that he has an 'F' rating from the NRA," Cruz said. "Elections are about choices. If you want a big government, gun-grabbing liberal, the Democrats are giving you one."
Cruz also attacked O'Rourke for his stance on Israel. Cruz began by remarking his work with President Donald Trump to move the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.
"[O'Rourke] opposed the embassy," Cruz said. "And he has the most anti-Israeli record of any Democratic Senate nominee in the country."
Perhaps the biggest responses from Cruz's crowd came during his discussion on immigration.
"There is no race in the country with a starker divide on immigration than this U.S. Senate race in the state of Texas. On my part, I'm incredibly honored to have received the official endorsement of the National Border Patrol Council," Cruz said. "On the other side, Beto opposes a wall. Not only that, he says we have too many border fences and walls already."
Both candidates stressed the importance of early voting, which began on Monday. Election Day will be Tuesday, Nov. 6.