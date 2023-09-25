Tyler man accused in 2022 fentanyl-related death of teen fails to show up to jury selection

An indictment states Billy Maddox caused Preston Hawley's death by providing him with pills or substances that Hawley did not know he was given.

A Tyler man accused of giving a teen drugs, including fentanyl, that caused him to fatally overdose failed to show up for jury selection for his trial.

Billy Maddox, Jr., 27, is charged with manslaughter in connection with the April 23, 2022 death of 17-year-old Preston Hawley.

An arrest affidavit states that Hawley's autopsy showed the presence of cocaine, fentanyl, delta 9 THC, and bromazolam in his system at the time of his death. An indictment states Maddox caused Hawley's death by providing him with pills or substances that Hawley did not know he was given.

Maddox's trial was set to begin this week in the 114th District Court with jury selection happening Monday morning. But he failed to appear Monday, and Judge Austin Reeve Jackson revoked Maddox's bond and issued a warrant for his arrest, Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman said.

Hawley’s mother told a detective that around 3 a.m. on April 23, Hawley said he was going to stay the night with Maddox. During the day, she tried to call her son but he didn’t answer, the affidavit said.

Around 5 p.m., Maddox called her saying Hawley was breathing slowly, and his heartbeat was becoming slow. She told Maddox to go to the hospital, the document read.

In an interview with police, Maddox said he and Hawley had gone to a party around 3 a.m. and they later went to Maddox’s mother’s home around 5 a.m. to sleep. Maddox said that at the time, he believed Hawley was coherent and not under the influence of any substance, the affidavit said.

Maddox said he woke up at about 4 p.m. and he tried to wake Hawley up, but he would not awaken and Maddox assumed he was in a deep sleep. After leaving and coming back from the Tyler mall, Maddox said he splashed water on Hawley and when that didn’t work, he tried mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

After calling a friend and Hawley’s mother, Maddox said he flagged a man down to take Hawley to the ER because Maddox had no transportation.

When searching Maddox's mom's home, investigators noticed the couch that Maddox said Hawley laid on was not damp on any surface. None of Hawley’s property could be found at that residence, according to the document.

Hawley's mother said Hawley was staying with Maddox in that apartment, not Maddox’s mother’s home. Hawley's mom added Maddox was a “known drug dealer to Hawley's friends," the affidavit said.

The man who drove Hawley to the hospital told a detective that a man, later identified as Maddox, was talking on the phone and pacing in the parking lot of a gas station on Old Bullard Road in Tyler. Maddox asked the man to take his friend (Hawley) to the hospital.

The driver said he saw Hawley laying in the grass unconscious at an apartment complex. He put Hawley in his backseat, but he claimed Maddox was “acting strange and seemed like he was stalling,” the affidavit said. He almost left Maddox because of the time he was wasting. The driver, who did not know Maddox or Hawley, drove directly to the ER.

In an Instagram post, Maddox shared a photo of Hawley passed out on his stomach on a couch with the caption, "Look how that perc got him sleeping" with laughing emojis, according to the affidavit.

In looking through Maddox’s Snapchat account, police found a message saying, “Yess we getting all my stuff out my apartment kuz lil bro mom think I had some to do with it.” Another message shows Maddox told someone that Hawley’s mom was trying to say Maddox sold Hawley pills, the affidavit said.