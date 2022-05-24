Tyler man accused of beating, threatening to kill his common law wife indicted

He tried to drag her into his truck and at the same time, he said he was going to kill her. She screamed for help and was afraid for her life, the affidavit read.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man accused of punching and dragging his common law wife while threatening to kill her at store parking lot in March has been indicted on an attempted kidnapping charge.

A grand jury handed down multiple indictments for Adrian Perez-Vallejo, 37, during the April 21 session. The charges include attempted aggravated kidnapping, possession of a penalty group one controlled substance under a gram and evading arrest.

Court records show he has a plea docket agreement hearing set for July 6 in the 114th District Court.

He remains in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $983,500, according to jail records.

According to the arrest affidavit, Perez-Vallejo's common law wife reported to a Tyler police officer that Perez-Vallejo seriously injured her in the parking lot of a store, where he tried to take her but she was able to flee.

She told the officer a friend was picking her up from the store parking lot so she could spend the night at a safe house. Perez-Vallejo was following them and he blocked the other vehicle, the affidavit said.

Perez-Vallejo then unlocked the door, grabbed the woman by her hair and began punching her on the right side of her face and left side of her body, according to the document.