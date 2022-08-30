Tyler man accused of fatally striking pedestrian indicted on intoxication manslaughter

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man accused of fatally striking an 18-year-old pedestrian while driving intoxicated on State Highway 64 in April was recently indicted.
Justin Pierce, 29, was indicted on charges of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and causing an accident involving a death during a Smith County grand jury session on July 21.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on April 24, Pierce was traveling in a SUV west on SH 64 and hit a pedestrian Marissa July-McCuin, 18, also of Tyler, who was attempting to cross the roadway in the outside lane.
DPS reported that Pierce left the scene, but officers later found him. He was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released. McCuin was pronounced dead by hospital staff.
Pierce remains in the Smith County Jail on a $500,000 bond, according to jail records.