Tyler man accused of fatally striking pedestrian indicted on intoxication manslaughter

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on April 24, Pierce was traveling in a SUV west on SH 64 and hit a pedestrian.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man accused of fatally striking an 18-year-old pedestrian while driving intoxicated on State Highway 64 in April was recently indicted.

Justin Pierce, 29, was indicted on charges of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and causing an accident involving a death during a Smith County grand jury session on July 21. 

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on April 24, Pierce was traveling in a SUV west on SH 64 and hit a pedestrian Marissa July-McCuin, 18, also of Tyler, who was attempting to cross the roadway in the outside lane. 

DPS reported that Pierce left the scene, but officers later found him. He was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released. McCuin was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Pierce remains in the Smith County Jail on a $500,000 bond, according to jail records.

