Tyler man accused of fatally striking pedestrian indicted on intoxication manslaughter

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on April 24, Pierce was traveling in a SUV west on SH 64 and hit a pedestrian.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man accused of fatally striking an 18-year-old pedestrian while driving intoxicated on State Highway 64 in April was recently indicted.

Justin Pierce, 29, was indicted on charges of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and causing an accident involving a death during a Smith County grand jury session on July 21.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on April 24, Pierce was traveling in a SUV west on SH 64 and hit a pedestrian Marissa July-McCuin, 18, also of Tyler, who was attempting to cross the roadway in the outside lane.

DPS reported that Pierce left the scene, but officers later found him. He was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released. McCuin was pronounced dead by hospital staff.