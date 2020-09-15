Tyler man accused of having 3,500 images of child porn indicted

James Edward Clement, 38, remains in the Smith County Jail with a $300,000 bond.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man indicted for possession of child pornography is accused of having about 3,500 of the pornographic files on his phone.

James Edward Clement, 38, was indicted by a Smith County grand jury on Aug. 6 for the charge after being arrested on July 9. He remains in the Smith County Jail with a $300,000 bond.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children from Google. After an investigation into IP addresses to locate the source of the alleged child pornography possession, law enforcement located Clement at his girlfriend’s apartment.