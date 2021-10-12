Tyler man accused of kidnapping, raping woman in woods rejects plea offer

The Smith County District Attorney's Office offered a plea agreement of 45 years in prison for each charge in the 7th District Court.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man accused of tying a woman to a tree and raping her in the woods rejected a plea deal of 45 years in prison Monday afternoon.

Michael Ray Timmons, 49, is charged with aggravated kidnapping/sexual abuse, sexual assault and assault of a family or household member with a previous conviction.

The Smith County District Attorney's Office offered a plea agreement of 45 years in prison for each charge in the 7th District Court. Each of the sentences would have run concurrently.