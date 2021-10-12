Tyler man accused of kidnapping, raping woman in woods rejects plea offer

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man accused of tying a woman to a tree and raping her in the woods rejected a plea deal of 45 years in prison Monday afternoon.
Michael Ray Timmons, 49, is charged with aggravated kidnapping/sexual abuse, sexual assault and assault of a family or household member with a previous conviction.
The Smith County District Attorney's Office offered a plea agreement of 45 years in prison for each charge in the 7th District Court. Each of the sentences would have run concurrently.
Following the rejection of the plea, Timmons was placed on the docket for a jury trial. According to the court, the docket has become longer due to the delays from the COVID-19 pandemic.