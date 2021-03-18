TYLER POLICE: Man kidnapped, sexually assaulted woman in the woods

Michael Ray Timmons, 48, was arrested on March 12 and he remains in the Smith County Jail.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man charged with sexual assault and kidnapping is accused of tying a woman to a tree in a wooded area and raping her, according to police documents.

Michael Ray Timmons, 48, was arrested on March 12 and he remains in the Smith County Jail for charges of aggravated kidnapping, sexual assault and assault of a family or household member with a previous conviction. His bonds total $1 million.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Tyler police spoke to the woman while she was in the hospital. She told police Timmons tied her up and sexually assaulted her. She described the area and police went to the crime scene near a dead-end road.