Catalino Castillo Marin Jr. was indicted in connection with the death of Diamond Samantha Cruz, 21.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man accused in the shooting death of his children's mother in August has been indicted on a murder charge.

Catalino Castillo Marin Jr., 21, was indicted in connection with the death of Diamond Samantha Cruz, 21, during a Smith County grand jury session on Oct. 22.

He has been in the Smith County Jail since Aug. 10 on a $500,000 bond.