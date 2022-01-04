Tyler man accused of killing roommate, girlfriend who allegedly helped cleaned scene both indicted

Police located Wilson’s body near a railroad bridge within 20 to 30 feet of the black comforter and other items found on the creek bank, according to the document.

A Tyler man accused of killing his roommate in March and his girlfriend who police say helped clean after the body was moved have both been indicted.

Timothy Jones, 26, is charged with murder and his girlfriend, Edna Jones, 29, is charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence in connection with the death of Anthony Wilson, 53, of Tyler.

According to Tyler police, Wilson's body was found in a heavily wooded area in Tyler on March 27.

Timothy Jones remains in the Smith County Jail on a $2 million bond. Edna Jones remains jailed on a $275,000 bond.

Police are still searching for second suspect in the homicide, Christian Navon-Whitney Polk, 19, of Tyler.

An arrest affidavit states that Timothy Jones and Wilson lived in a three-bedroom house in the 3000 block of West Gentry Parkway with one person each renting a different room. The landlord reported to police that he saw blood on Wilson’s bed and blood smeared on the side of his door.

A police officer also found a blood spatter on the wall behind the bed, what appeared to be brain matter on the bed, an apparent bullet fragment on the bed, a shattered glass bedside table that was turned upside down and a lamp on the ground, the affidavit stated.

Edna Jones said to police detectives that she saw Timothy Jones and another man carry Wilson’s body out of his apartment and into Wilson’s Ford Explorer, according to the affidavit.

Using data from Timothy Jones’ cell phone, police found Wilson’s Ford Explorer, which had blood both inside and outside of the vehicle, at a house on Alice Street in Tyler, the document said.

In an interview with police, Edna Jones said she got out of the shower to see Timothy Jones and an unidentified man wrapping Wilson in a black comforter. She saw a significant amount of blood and believed Wilson was dead because of Timothy Jones shooting him, according to the affidavit.

Edna Jones said she heard Timothy Jones call Wilson “nosey” as he and the other man placed Wilson’s dead body into the Ford Explorer. Timothy Jones told her to clean the blood off certain areas of the apartment, which she then cleaned, the document read.

Detectives later found a comforter that appeared to have been burned near a creek bank. Police said it appeared that the vehicle was driven to the creek area, the body was removed and it was possibly placed in the creek, the affidavit stated.