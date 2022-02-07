Man accused of killing woman in Tyler indicted

He is charged in connection with the death of Laura Garcia, 25.

Javier Valenzuela-Avila, 21, has been in the Smith County Jail since Sept. 5 last year on a $1 million bond. He is charged in connection with the death of Laura Garcia, 25.

Tyler police officers arrived at a house in the 1300 block of E. Dawson St. for a welfare concern on Sept. 5 just before 8 a.m. When they arrived, officers found Garcia dead from an apparent homicide.