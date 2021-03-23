Tyler man accused of killing girlfriend, leaving body in car trunk willing to take 50 years in prison

Johnny Bradley Osburn, 40, is charged with murder in connection with the death of Leslie Michelle Gamino, 42, of Tyler

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man accused of killing his girlfriend and leaving her body in her vehicle last year said Tuesday he's willing to take a plea deal of 50 years in prison.

Johnny Bradley Osburn, 40, is charged with murder in connection with the death of Leslie Michelle Gamino, 42, of Tyler. Osburn remains in the Smith County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Gamino's body was found by a Tyler police sergeant in the trunk of a Volkswagen Jetta at nearly 1 a.m. on Jan. 4, 2020 in the parking lot of the Townhouse Motel, 2420 E. Gentry Parkway, according to police. Osburn was arrested after the body was found.