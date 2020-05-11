x
Tyler man accused of pawning off property in elderly couple's home

Delbert Simpson Jr., 35, was charged with exploitation of a child, elderly or disabled person on Oct. 27.
A Tyler man was arrested last week on accusations of exploiting an elderly husband and wife by stealing and pawning off their property last year while working as a caregiver for the husband. 

Delbert Simpson Jr., 35, was charged with exploitation of a child, elderly or disabled person on Oct. 27 and remains in the Smith County Jail. 

Simpson was hired to care for the man, who has Parkinson's and dementia, at the couple's residence in the Lindale area since February 2018. The man and his wife are both 68 years old, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

