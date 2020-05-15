TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man accused of punching police officers multiple times and trying to take a stun gun from one has been indicted on assault charges.

A Smith County grand jury handed up an indictment for Hubert Earl Lake Jr., 24, during the April 14 session. He faces two charges of assault of a public servant and one charge of attempting to take a weapon from an officer, according to the indictment.

Two Tyler Police Department officers responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of Bandera Drive on March 19 trying to take Lake to the hospital for a mental evaluation, according to the police department.

