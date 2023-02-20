Tyler man accused of recording young child with his phone at Walmart arrested

Police said Kelvin Shankle lowered his cell phone and pointed the phone toward a young child wearing a dress.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man accused of pointing his phone toward a young child at a Walmart was arrested Sunday evening.

Kelvin Lamar Shankle Jr., 31, has been charged with invasive visual recording and criminal trespass in connection with an incident that happened at the Walmart on South Broadway Ave., Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said.

Erbaugh said Shankle lowered his cell phone and pointed the phone toward a young child wearing a dress around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. He then placed the phone on the ground near the child.

Officers were called to the store and Shankle was arrested for invasive visual recording. He was also charged with criminal trespass because he was previously warned to stay away from that store, Erbaugh said.