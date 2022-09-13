Tyler man accused of severely burning child in bathtub indicted

A Dallas doctor told investigators that the 4-year-old suffered burns over 33% to 36% of his body, the affidavit stated.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man accused of placing a 4-year-old child in a hot bathtub water, causing third-degree burns that required the boy to be intubated and placed on a ventilator has been indicted.

Joshua Tranair Meekings, 26, was indicted on Aug. 11 on a charge of injury to a child with intent to cause serious bodily injury. He was arrested May 30 and remains in the Smith County Jail on a $1 million bond.

An arrest affidavit stated Child Protective Services notified the Smith County Sheriff's Office about a 4-year-old child who had to be transported to a Dallas hospital from Tyler because of burn injuries.

Meekings, who is the child's stepfather, told a CPS official the child bumped against a stove where a pot of boiling water was, and caused the contents to spill over the boy's lower body.

Hospital workers told CPS that these burns were consistent with the child being dipped in boiling water, not what Meekings told CPS, the affidavit stated. A CPS official said she was told the child will need multiple rounds of skin grafts for his injuries.

The child's babysitter called Meekings to say the boy had used the bathroom on himself and he had to go over there to clean the child up.

She said that Meekings undressed the child and placed him in the tub with hot water, while Meekings went to play video games, according to the document.

She said the child could not bear the heat of the water any longer and Meekings then wrapped the boy in a towel. Meekings told deputies that he heard the child “hollering" and he jumped out the water, the affidavit read.

The babysitter's sister said she heard Meekings yelling several times at the boy, who was whining, while both were in the bathroom, the affidavit stated.

A Dallas doctor told investigators that the 4-year-old suffered burns over 33% to 36% of his body, including his buttocks, back of thighs, complete lower legs and feet, as well as a burn to his right arm, according to the affidavit.