Tyler man accused of trafficking children into prostitution indicted

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man accused of trafficking children into prostitution over a seven-month period has been indicted, court documents show.

Brandon Lee Mon Johnson, 26, was indicted Dec. 16 on charges of trafficking of people, compelling prostitution of a child under 18 and sexual assault of a child, according to judicial records.

The Texas Attorney General's Office arrested Johnson on June 3 last year for continuous trafficking of a person. He was booked into the Smith County Jail and released on a $150,000 bond.

He was arrested again on all three charges and remains jailed on a $2.2 million bond.

According to the indictments, the grand jury found Johnson sexually assaulted a child and made a child become a prostitute on June 2, 2021.

The documents state that Johnson was trafficking people between Feb. 1 and Sept. 1 last year.

He "knowingly traffic(ked) by transporting and enticing and recruiting and harboring and providing a person younger than 18." The information alleges he caused the people to become victims by making them commit prostitution.