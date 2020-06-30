Tyler man accused of using Snapchat to lure child indicted on sexual assault charges

Ortiz was originally arrested for online solicitation of a minor and one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child on April 13.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man, who police say posed as a teenager in an attempt to use social media to lure a girl he thought was 12, has been indicted on several charges, including two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and online solicitation of a minor.

A Smith County grand jury handed up six indictments June 9 for Luis Ortiz, 22, for the following offenses: indecency with a child (sexual contact), online solicitation of a minor, two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, promoting, producing or directing a sexual performance of a child under 14 years old and tampering or fabricating physical evidence with the intention to impair, according to judicial records.

Ortiz was originally arrested for online solicitation of a minor and one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child on April 13. With these additional charges, he remains in the Smith County Jail with bonds totaling $1.35 million.