x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Tyler man accused of sexually assaulting teenage girl

An arrest affidavit accuses Smith of touching the girl in a sexual nature earlier this year.

More Videos

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man accused of inappropriately touching a teenage girl was arrested on Friday. 

Nathan Cole Smith, 28, was charged with sexual assault of a child and released the next day. His bond totaled $250,000, according to Smith County Jail records. 

An arrest affidavit accuses Smith of touching the girl in a sexual nature earlier this year. Investigators found thousands of messages between Smith and the girl, the document stated. 

In a police interview, Smith said he wished to have an attorney present. 

    

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out