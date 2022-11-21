Tyler man accused of sexually assaulting teenage girl

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man accused of inappropriately touching a teenage girl was arrested on Friday.
Nathan Cole Smith, 28, was charged with sexual assault of a child and released the next day. His bond totaled $250,000, according to Smith County Jail records.
An arrest affidavit accuses Smith of touching the girl in a sexual nature earlier this year. Investigators found thousands of messages between Smith and the girl, the document stated.
In a police interview, Smith said he wished to have an attorney present.