Tyler man accused of sexually assaulting teenage girl

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man accused of inappropriately touching a teenage girl was arrested on Friday.

Nathan Cole Smith, 28, was charged with sexual assault of a child and released the next day. His bond totaled $250,000, according to Smith County Jail records.

An arrest affidavit accuses Smith of touching the girl in a sexual nature earlier this year. Investigators found thousands of messages between Smith and the girl, the document stated.