AUTHORITIES: Tyler man arrested after intentionally running over another man with vehicle

The investigation is ongoing.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A man is behind bars after allegedly running over another man on purpose early Monday morning.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, around 12:15 am., deputies responded to a call regarding a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of SH 64 W., and Greenbriar Rd.

Officials say the suspect, identified, as Jesus Mora, 38, called 911 and said he ran over a man, identified as Rogelio Flores, 45, of Tyler, and left the scene. The SCSO says a witness also called 911 and said Mora had run over Flores on purpose before driving off.

When deputies arrived on scene, they learned Flores sustained serious injuries and was fading in and out of consciousness. He was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery. He is expected to survive.

Officers with the Tyler Police Department found Mora in the area of Fields St. in Tyler. They also found the suspect vehicle. He was taken to the sheriff's office where he was interviewed by investigators. He was then arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond has been set at $200,000.