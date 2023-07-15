OFFICIALS: Tyler man arrested after shooting at woman, barricading himself in home with infant

When deputies arrived on scene, they say a man, identified as Victor Morales, 29, ran into the residence and barricaded himself in a bedroom. A woman told officials Morales fired a gun at her before law enforcement got to the home. Deputies were also told a 7-month-old baby was in the bedroom with Morales



"Several attempts to make contact with Victor were unsuccessful," the SCSO said. "The Smith County SWAT Team was then activated and responded to the location. Several minutes later, Victor called his wife and told her that he was locked in the bathroom with a gun and the baby was on the bed. At this time, members of the SWAT Team entered the residence and retrieved the infant from the bedroom. The infant was unharmed and safely returned to the mother. "



The SCSO says they tried several more times to communicate with Morales, however, he refused to cooperate