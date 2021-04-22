OFFICIALS: Tyler man arrested after teen daughter has to have feet amputated due to extreme frostbite

Glenn Caldwell, Jr., 45, was booked into the Smith County Jail on $250,000 bond.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man is behind bars after a disabled 17-year-old female had her feet amputated due to extreme frostbite.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday, March 2, Child Protective Services (CPS) made a report regarding a possible child abuse case.

The SCSO says health care professionals previously notified CPS of a disabled teen who had been brought to a hospital with severe frostbite on both feet.

The next day, officials began investigating and made spoke with Glenn Caldwell, Jr., 45, of Tyler, who was the father of the girl.

During their investigation, authorities say they determined Caldwell noticed the condition of his daughter’s feet on February 23 or 24, 2021. The SCSO says Caldwell failed to seek medical attention for his daughter until March 1, after the girl suffered extreme frostbite on both feet for at least five days.

The daughter, who is intellectually disabled, was diagnosed with severe frostbite and had to have both feet amputated.

On April 19, 2021, investigators presented an arrest affidavit to the Judge Taylor Heaton who issued an arrest warrant for Caldwell.