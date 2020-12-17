Tyler man arrested after threatening Longview couple at gunpoint; demanded drugs and money

37-year-old Brandon Portley was arrested for aggravated kidnaping.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Tyler man was arrested after threatening a Longview couple at gunpoint and demanded drugs and money.

Brandon Portley, 37, of Tyler, was charged with aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon.

According to the Longview Police Department, on Wednesday, around 9 a.m. officers responded to a call regarding a robbery.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with two victims, a husband and a wife. The victims say a man, whom they have known for several years, threatened them at gunpoint demanding drugs and money while at their residence in the 1300 block of Brewton Street.

The victims were ordered by Portley to their vehicle, and they drove to a location in the 2400 block of Mobberly to get money.

Once at the location, the victims were able to get away from Portley and contacted the police.

Police were provided with a suspect and vehicle description and located the vehicle in the area with Portley as the driver.