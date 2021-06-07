Tyler man arrested by Texas Attorney General's task force for allegedly sex trafficking minor

According to the Attorney General Ken Paxton, on Friday, officials arrested Brandon Lee Mon Johnson, 25, of Tyler, for continuous trafficking of a person.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Attorney General's Office announced a significant human trafficking arrest in Smith County.

AG Paxton says Johnson was taken into custody after he was found with a minor who is believed to be a victim of domestic sex trafficking.

Officials say the investigation confirmed Johnson had been sex trafficking the minor.