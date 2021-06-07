Tyler man arrested by Texas Attorney General's task force for allegedly sex trafficking minor

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Attorney General's Office announced a significant human trafficking arrest in Smith County.
According to the Attorney General Ken Paxton, on Friday, officials arrested Brandon Lee Mon Johnson, 25, of Tyler, for continuous trafficking of a person.
AG Paxton says Johnson was taken into custody after he was found with a minor who is believed to be a victim of domestic sex trafficking.
Officials say the investigation confirmed Johnson had been sex trafficking the minor.
Johnson was arrested by the United States Marshal’s Task Force in Tyler. He was booked into the Smith County Jail on 150,000 bond.