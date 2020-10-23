Tyler man arrested in connection to fire at Coker Enterprises

The Oct. 12 fire was the second fire at Coker Enterprises in less than two weeks.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office along with several local law enforcement agencies have arrested a man for arson of a building.

According to Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks, Dand Cruz “David” Woods, 30, of Tyler, was arrested for the second-degree felony on Friday, Oct. 23. He was booked into the Smith County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Woods is accused of starting a fire at Coker Enterprises, located at 7106 U.S. Highway 271 North, just outside of Tyler, on Oct. 12.

Brooks says evidence from the fire, which started at 6:06 a.m., showed multiple points of origin. Evidence also included details that would have been known only to employees or past employees.

If convicted, Woods could face up to two to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Brooks says he anticipates additional charges to be filed against Woods.