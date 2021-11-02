Tyler man arrested for death of passenger after Jan. 23 wreck

Juan Jesus Juarez was charged on Feb. 2 after a crash that resulted in death.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man remains in the Smith County Jail charged in connection with a wreck in Tyler last month that left one man dead.

Police documents allege the suspect drove while intoxicated, left the scene and did not attempt to provide medical attention.

Juan Jesus Juarez, 22, was charged on Feb. 2 with accident resulting in death after a crash on West Queen Street and North Tenneha Ave. on Jan. 23 led to the death of Marco Antonio Lopez-Penado. He remains in jail on a $150,000 bond.