OFFICIALS: Tyler man arrested for intoxication manslaughter after Gregg County wreck kills 2-year-old, injures 3 others

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A 2-year-old child was killed after a two-vehicle wreck in Gregg County that also resulted in the arrest of one of the drivers, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.

A car driven by Mercedes D. Cole, 24, of Longview on Thursday afternoon was traveling south on Texas 149 near Lakeport preparing to turn left into the Dollar General store parking lot when it was struck by a car also traveling south driven by Hayden M. Malone, 21, of Tyler.

Malone was arrested on three counts of intoxication assault and one count of intoxication manslaughter and transported to the Gregg County Jail where he was held Saturday on bonds totaling $300,000.