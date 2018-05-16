Damajere Utah Williams, a 28-year-old Tyler man, was arrested for kidnapping Wednesday afternoon on 1323 E. Houston after forcing a woman into a van.

Tyler Police responded to the scene in reference to a welfare concern, and officers were told that two men pulled up in front of the home in a Red Dodge Van and forced a woman into the van against her will.

According to police, officers were told that one of the suspects was believed to be a boyfriend to the victim.

Shortly after, police were able to find the van on the 200 block of Herndon Street with the suspect and victim inside. The victim was not harmed during the incident.

Williams was arrested on sight after investigators determined what happened, and he was charged with Kidnapping.

