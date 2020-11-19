Tyler man arrested for murder in connection with July 9 shooting death

Kevondus Demonte Brantley, 21, of Tyler, was charged for the shooting death of Draveon Tykeith McCullough, 21, of Tyler, according to the Tyler Police Department.

TYLER, Texas — One out of four people was arrested Wednesday for murder in connection with a July 9 shooting at a Tyler residence.

Kevondus Demonte Brantley, 21, of Tyler, was charged for the shooting death of Draveon Tykeith McCullough, 21, of Tyler, according to the Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh.

On July 9, McCullough was found unresponsive at a house at 608 W. Vance Street with a single gunshot wound in his chest, and later pronounced dead, police said.