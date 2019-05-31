TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man who was arrested for sexual assault of a child by U.S. Marshals in Oklahoma has been booked into the Smith County Jail.

According to the Tyler Police Department, Sherman Brandon West, 44, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Norman, Oklahoma, on May 23.

Prior to his arrest, police issued an alert to the public seeking information on West's whereabouts.

West was transferred to the Smith County Jail on Thursday and his bond was set at $500,000.