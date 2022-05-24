Tyler man arrested after Monday night shooting seriously injures 1

After an investigation, deputies determined that Jenkins allegedly shot Lyons with a handgun while both were in the garage of a house.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man accused of shooting and seriously injuring another man late Monday night in Smith County has been arrested.

Zion Michias Jenkins, 22, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting that injured Courtland Jamal Lyons, 25, of Athens.

According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting around 10 p.m. Monday that left one person injured and the suspect had fled the scene on foot.

Jenkins was identified as the suspect and Lyons, who had one gunshot wound to his abdomen, was identified as the victim, the sheriff’s office said.

After an investigation, deputies determined that Jenkins allegedly shot Lyons with a handgun while both were in the garage of a house. Jenkins fled with the handgun and deputies found him in the 5100 block of Steel Road in Tyler, according to the sheriff’s office.