TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man has been arrested for two counts of intoxication manslaughter in connection with a January 2019 fatal crash.

Just before midnight on January 9, 2019, emergency officials were called to the scene of an accident involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck in the 3400 block of South Broadway Avenue.

Police say the truck, driven by Tommy Joe Allen, 60, and the motorcycle, driven by Michael Anthony Gonzalez, 26, were both traveling south at the intersection of South Broadway and East Amherst Drive. Officials say Gonzalez either was slowing or had stopped for a red light when he was struck from behind by the truck. The truck then hit an electrical pole before catching fire. Gonzalez was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Susan Pennock Allen, 57, was a passenger in the pickup. Police say she died days later from her injuries.

The suspect was booked into the Smith County Jail Wednesday on $1 million bond.