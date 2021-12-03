OFFICIALS: Tyler man arrested with drugs, cash and 4 'assault-style' rifles outside local motel

Isaac Capetillo, 29, was booked into the Smith County Jail on $1,195,000 bond.

A multi-agency operation resulted in the arrest of a Tyler man Thursday night.

According to the Smith County District Attorney's Office, agents with Department of Public Safety, Texas Highway Patrol, Smith County Sheriff’s Office and Tyler Police surrounded a Tyler motel and arrested Isaac "Grizzly" Capetillo, 29, as he was leaving the property.

Officials say a search of Capetillo's vehicle and motel room turned up a large amount of methamphetamine, cocaine, and ecstasy, as well as a large sum of cash and four "assault-style" rifles.

Capetillo was booked into the Smith County Jail on the following charges:

Possession of a controlled substance (X4)

Engaging in organized crime