Tyler man back in custody after escaping from Brazoria prison camp

Avery was serving a 5-year sentence for theft out of Smith County.

BRAZORIA, Texas — A Tyler man has been recaptured after escaping from a prison camp facility in Brazoria. 

Credit: Texas Department of Criminal Justice

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Cadarion O'Brien Avery, 20, escaped from the Clemens Unit in Brazoria on Saturday. Avery was serving a 5-year sentence for theft out of Smith County.

He was reportedly last seen on Friday around 11:32 p.m. after walking away from the prison for inmates serving non-violent sentences, according to the TDCJ. 

Avery was caught on Saturday at 7:49 a.m. near the Clemens Unit, with the TDCJ announcing he will face additional felony escape charges.

