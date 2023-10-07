Tyler man back in custody after escaping from Brazoria prison camp

Avery was serving a 5-year sentence for theft out of Smith County.

BRAZORIA, Texas — A Tyler man has been recaptured after escaping from a prison camp facility in Brazoria.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Cadarion O'Brien Avery, 20, escaped from the Clemens Unit in Brazoria on Saturday. Avery was serving a 5-year sentence for theft out of Smith County.

He was reportedly last seen on Friday around 11:32 p.m. after walking away from the prison for inmates serving non-violent sentences, according to the TDCJ.