He was initially diagnosed with optic neuritis and given steroid shots; however, the condition got worse. He was losing vision in his right eye.

TYLER, Texas — When Alberto Destarac began losing his vision last year, he felt his future was bleak, especially since he was attending the U.S. Naval Academy.

“I just felt so defeated… I didn’t know how I was going to deal with it,” Destarac said. “It just kind of came out of the blue.”

But now, the 23-year-old Tyler native has graduated from the academy as what is believed to be its first legally blind graduate.