Tyler man charged with murder, bond set at $800,000

Keandre Bircher was jailed on $800,000 bond for both charges, half-million on the murder.
Credit: Smith County judicial records

TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office has reported Keandre Demarkus Bircher, 21, of Tyler, was charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Tuesday.

Bircher was jailed on $800,000 bond for both charges, half-million on the murder.

On Feb. 15 of 2018, Bircher was jailed for unlawful carrying of a weapon and marijuana possession and released the following day.

