TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man was arrested Thursday on a sexual assault of a child charge.

The Tyler Police Department charged Elias Avellaneda, 25, for the offense. He was booked into the Smith County Jail Thursday with a $150,000 bond, according to jail records.

In 2019, Avellaneda pled guilty to both driving while intoxicated and possession of a penalty group one controlled substance under a gram. In August, he was sentenced to 180 days in jail for the possession charge and 60 days for the DWI.

