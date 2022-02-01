Tyler man convicted of 2018 shooting death accused of killing four others during sentencing

Under Texas law, a person found guilty of murder faces five to 99 years in prison.

TYLER, Texas —





A Tyler man convicted of fatally shooting another man in the head in December 2018 may be responsible for four other shooting deaths that occurred around the same time, according to the prosecution’s testimony Tuesday.

Kristian Leonardo Perdomo, 28, of Tyler, was found guilty of murder last Thursday in connection with the death of Bradley Brockman, 45, who was shot in the head on Dec. 16, 2018 at the Westwood Shopping Center in Tyler.

His sentencing phase began Friday morning and continued Tuesday. Under Texas law, a person found guilty of murder faces five to 99 years in prison.

When bystanders saw a person, later identified as Perdomo, shoot Brockman, Perdomo left the scene and was later arrested on Highway 64. At the time of the shooting, Brockman was holding a sign that read, “help me keep my kids dry.”

At the time of Perdomo's arrest, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said Perdomo was likely involved in a string of shootings that also happened in December 2018. He has not been charged in connection with those incidents.

On Friday and Tuesday, prosecutors called witnesses regarding the unsolved shooting death cases of Mario Guzman (Dec. 7, 2018), Jhoel Sevilla (Dec. 9, 2018), Benny Jackson (Dec. 10, 2018) and Jerome Jones (Dec. 15, 2018).

Danielle Armstrong, who performed the autopsy on Sevilla, said a gunshot wound to the head caused Sevilla’s death and she ruled the death a homicide.

Tyler Police Department officer Craig Williams, who served as a crime scene investigator for both the Jackson and Brockman shooting deaths, testified there was a shell casing found next to Jackson’s body at his home entrance and another casing in the yard.

Williams said this was the same ammunition used to kill Brockman, and that fact provides a significant connection to who might be responsible.

He testified there was no DNA or fingerprint evidence found that connected Perdomo to that area or Jackson’s death. No arrest or grand jury indictment has been made in this 2018 death.

A Dallas County medical examiner determined a gunshot wound to the head caused Jackson’s death.

Testimony will continue Tuesday afternoon and into Wednesday morning.