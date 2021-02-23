Tyler man convicted of murder pleads guilty to federal firearms charge

Under federal statutes, the man faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man has pleaded guilty to federal firearms violation in the Eastern District of Texas.

According to officials, 56-year-old Eric Cadell Gipson pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On June 2, 2020, Gipson, a convicted felon, arranged for the purchase of a 9mm pistol. Six days later, on June 8, Gipson took possession of the firearm, according to information presented in court.

Gipson had previously been convicted of murder, robbery and theft and was prohibited by law from possessing firearms or ammunition.

“Prohibiting the possession of firearms by convicted felons is a critical component of keeping our communities safe, said Acting United States Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “The Eastern District of Texas remains committed to keeping guns out of the hands of the most dangerous members of society.”

Gipson faces up to 10 years in federal prison.