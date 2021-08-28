Tyler man dancing with drone gains millions of followers, makes TikTok's most liked videos

The video that went viral this summer garnered 37.4 million likes and has been played over 233 million times on Allen's account, @totouchanemu.

TYLER, Texas — With the swinging of his hips and a drone in flight, Tyler native and UT Tyler graduate David Allen has become a TikTok superstar with over six million followers. Through his creative videos, he's gained the attention of celebrities like singer Jason Derulo and television personality Dr. Phil.

The video that went viral this summer garnered 37.4 million likes and has been played over 233 million times on Allen's account, @totouchanemu.

His TikTok clip, titled “Stay,” features Allen, 32, who watches a content creator dancing in a humorous way to the song “Stay” by Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI.

In the video, Allen is surprised by the number of likes the video received, and takes to recreate his version but with the addition of a drone he often uses in other TikToks.